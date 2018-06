The Posies celebrate 30 years

The Posies are celebrating their 30th anniversary this year with a tour that comes to the Turf Club in St. Paul Tuesday night.

They are also re-releasing the three very popular albums they recorded in the 1990s for Geffen Records. Those releases will includes lots of previously unreleased bonus tracks.

The Posies' first album was a home-recorded self-released cassette that launched their career in 1988. A few years later the band's first national tour was as the opening act for The Replacements.