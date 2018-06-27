Minneapolis mayor says he'll release video of fatal police shooting

Mayor Jacob Frey talks with a woman attending a vigil for Thurman Blevins in north Minneapolis, near the place Blevins was shot and killed by police Saturday evening.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he'll release body camera footage from the fatal shooting of an African-American man by Minneapolis police.

Thurman Blevins, 31, died of multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday in north Minneapolis. Investigators say the two officers' cameras recorded video. Witnesses differ on whether they saw Blevins with a gun.

Frey said he'll first consult with the Blevins family and wait until the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has completed interviews with key witnesses before releasing the video.

"State law gives authority to law enforcement entities, within certain parameters, to determine when evidence — including body camera footage — is released. The Minneapolis Police Department, under the leadership of Chief Arradondo, is the law enforcement entity within the city, and the MPD reports to me," said Frey in a press release. "The desire for a transparent process must always be balanced with the need for a complete and fair investigation. To that end, I have decided to release the body camera footage."

Blevins' family members, community leaders and activists have questioned the account of the shooting and have called for the release of the video. Many have said they don't trust the BCA to conduct the investigation, and some have called for an out-of-state, independent, third-party agency to investigate the shooting.

Frey said the BCA has already started interviewing key witnesses. He did not give a timeline for when those interviews might be completed.

The two officers involved in Blevins' shooting have been identified as Ryan Kelly, who has been with the department since 2013, and Justin Schmidt, who has been on the force since 2014. Both Kelly and Schmidt are on standard administrative leave.

Police said they received a 911 call Saturday that a man was in the area shooting a handgun. The BCA said Blevins fled on foot when officers got out of their squad car. Blevins was shot by officers in a nearby alley where he was declared dead.

The BCA said investigators recovered a gun at the scene. The agency is investigating and will turn its findings over to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.