East Pittsburgh officer charged with homicide in fatal shooting of teen

A memorial card is shown from Antwon Rose Jr.'s funeral on Monday. East Pittsburgh Police officer Michael Rosfeld was charged with criminal homicide Wednesday in the 17-year-old's death. 