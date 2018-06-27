Trump to rally in Fargo

The president held a Make America Great Again rally in Duluth on June 20, 2018.

President Trump will hold a rally in Fargo Wednesday evening, a week after a similar event in Duluth attracted thousands of supporters.

While he touched on immigration in Duluth, most of his wide-ranging hourlong speech was spent urging Minnesotans to vote for Republicans and promising to win the state when he runs for re-election in 2020.

Wednesday's event is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Scheels Arena in Fargo.

Trump campaign spokesperson Michael Glassner told The Associated Press earlier in June that Trump is expected to discuss the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as well as the economy and low unemployment rates.

Trump carried North Dakota with 63 percent of the vote in the 2016 election. He last visited the state in September and spoke outside a Mandan oil refinery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.