Trump changes course, will use existing law to review Chinese tech investments

President Trump had called for wide-ranging restrictions on Chinese investment in U.S. companies. But after months of deliberation, the administration has opted to rely on a case-by-case review instead.
President Trump had called for wide-ranging restrictions on Chinese investment in U.S. companies. But after months of deliberation, the administration has opted to rely on a case-by-case review instead. 