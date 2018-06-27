Weather satellite gives Minnesotans a new view of home from the other side of the clouds

NASA and NOAA's GOES-16 weather satellite provides a true color view of the upper Mississippi Valley on June 27, 2018.

Last December, GOES-16 joined NASA and NOAA's newest series of geostationary weather satellites, also referred to as GOES-R, which help meteorologists observe and predict weather events.

GOES-16 provides a true color time lapse view of the upper Mississippi Valley during the afternoon of June 27, 2018. NOAA

The GOES-R program currently consists of three satellites, of them only GOES-16, also known as GOES-East, observes Earth's Western Hemisphere.

NOAA provides updated time-lapse views of both the United States, and the upper Mississippi Valley, where Minnesota is visible, every five minutes.

According to NASA, the lifetime of the GOES-R series of satellites extends through December 2036.