Buddy Guy to sing the blues at the Minnesota Zoo

Buddy Guy and his 19-year-old protege, Quinn Sullivan, will perform Thursday night at the Minnesota Zoo amphitheater.

Guy has a new album, "The Blues is Alive and Well," but he recently told Billboard that he's worried about the future of the blues because you don't hear it on the radio anymore.

He says, "we all got the blues. That's the human condition. But those blues don't mean we got to grieve. Those blues will warm your heart. When the groove gets to your gut, those blues, brother, turn sad to glad."