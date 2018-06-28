Heat hits: Where to stay cool in Twin Cities in coming heat wave

A combination of excessive heat and high humidity is hitting Minnesota with the maximum heat index expected to inch past 100 in the Twin Cities.

The steamy heat will back off thanks to rain over the weekend but the mercury will climb toward the 90s next week.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for a large portion of the state from Friday morning through the evening, including the Twin Cities metro area.

Children and the elderly are strongly advised to limit outdoor activities to prevent heat illnesses. Health officials are also encouraging people to practice heat safety by staying hydrated and checking up on friends, neighbors and those without air conditioning.

Several cooling centers are set up in the state to help you beat the heat during the holiday week.

Salvation Army centers

Locations in Brooklyn Park, Minneapolis, St. Paul and Maplewood are open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays. You can cool down in their waiting area and stay hydrated with water provided at centers.

The Harbor Light Center in Minneapolis opens up its chapel for people to stay cool inside when the temperature goes above 80 degrees. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Hennepin and Ramsey counties

Hennepin County has compiled an interactive map , also available on mobile devices, listing cooling centers throughout the area.

They include places like libraries, recreation centers and shopping malls.

Ramsey County has done the same. Check out ts map here.

St. Paul

All recreation centers in St. Paul are equipped with AC and open until late afternoon on weekdays.

Community swimming pools are also good places to cool down. Como Regional Park Pool and Highland Park Aquatic Center are open for regular open swim hours (noon to 8 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends).

Public libraries in St. Paul are currently on a normal summer schedule. St. Paul Public Library spokesperson Phoebe Larson said the hours may be extended later this summer.

Minneapolis

The city's health department provides a list of air-conditioned buildings open to the public.

Some include public libraries, community/recreation centers, museums, shopping malls and movie theaters.

Minneapolis Central Library is opened from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 5 p.m. on Fridays and weekends.

Several other locations are also open daily during daytime hours including Webber Recreation Center, North Regional Library and Museum of Russian Art.