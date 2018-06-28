Missing Otter Tail Co. teen found safe

A 16-year-old Otter Tail County girl who'd gone missing last week has been found safe, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Thursday.

Jerika Justice Neubauer was last seen at her home northeast of Fergus Falls, Minn., on June 19. She left while her family was out running errands and because of her age and concerns that she'd been in contact with "unknown individuals through the internet," the police had asked for the public's help finding her.

The BCA said she was found safe Thursday morning and that the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office had canceled this alert. No other information was immediately available.