Trump says he'll name high court pick on July 9

President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters onboard Air Force One Friday, June 29, 2018, on his way to Bedminster, N.J.

President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One he plans to announce his choice to succeed retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on July 9.

The president said he is considering two women among a group of at least five potential candidates for the nation's high court. Trump says as many as seven candidates may be interviewed.

Trump was asked Friday if he plans to ask potential nominees their views on abortion rights and Roe v. Wade. He responded, "That's not a question I'll be asking."

Trump says he thinks that is "inappropriate to discuss."

He plans to begin interviewing possible candidates Monday but may meet with some this weekend in New Jersey.

Trump said of the candidates under consideration:

"It's a great group of intellectual talent."

A key Democratic senator was encouraging Trump not to pick a Supreme Court nominee who's openly interested in overturning Roe v. Wade.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin said it would be tough to support someone who would revamp the landmark decision.

Manchin said he's "pro-life, but I know how that divides our country immediately, divides everyone."

During an interview Friday on a West Virginia radio station, Manchin said he told the president the same about repealing the Affordable Care Act, saying "all that stuff is red flags for all Americans."

Manchin said: "If he picks somebody that's hardcore on Roe v. Wade or that's hardcore on repealing healthcare that's a bigger lift."

The senator was among several key Democrats and Republicans meeting with Trump late Thursday at the White House as the administration prepares to move quickly to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy by fall.

The Supreme Court opening poses a tough test for Democratic senators up for re-election this year in the states that Trump won in 2016, particularly Manchin, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota and Sen. Joe Donnelly of Indiana.