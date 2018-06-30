In Mexico's elections, women are running in unprecedented numbers

Claudia Sheinbaum, the leading candidate for mayor of Mexico City and Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the frontrunner for president, attend the final event of the 2018 campaign in Mexico City on Wednesday. "Just because I might look like a skinny scientist doesn't mean I'm not going to crack down on crime here. I will," she told a crowd recently.
