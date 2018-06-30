Photos: Minneapolis march to protest immigration policies Issues Lacey Young · Jun 30, 2018 Thousands of protesters gathered in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday to demand change in the nation's immigration policies. It was one of hundreds of marches held nationwide. • More coverage: Thousands march in Minneapolis to protest federal immigration policies 1 22-year-old Zaynab Abdi, a refugee from Yemen who's currently separated from her family due to the United State's immigration laws, holds up her country's flag during a march protesting federal immigration policies in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday, June 30, 2018. Lacey Young | MPR News 2 Thousands of protesters make their way down the streets of downtown Minneapolis during a march protesting federal immigration policies. Lacey Young | MPR News 3 James Gutierrez, 15, and his sister Lilah, 8, ride on the back of a trailer while wearing chains during a march protesting federal immigration policies. Lacey Young | MPR News 4 A protester holds a sign that reads "give a hoot" during a march protesting federal immigration policies in downtown Minneapolis. Lacey Young | MPR News 5 Members of the traditional Aztec dance group Kalpulli Ketzal Coatlicue lead the march. Lacey Young | MPR News 6 State Sen. Patricia Torres-Ray (center) marches through the streets of downtown Minneapolis with thousands of other protesters demonstrating against federal immigration policies. Lacey Young | MPR News 7 Thousands gather outside the Minneapolis Convention Center before a march protesting federal immigration policies in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday, June 30, 2018. Lacey Young | MPR News 8 A protester chants along with the crowd during the march. Lacey Young | MPR News 9 A protester holds a poster depicting a crying Statue of Liberty during a march protesting federal immigration policies in downtown Minneapolis. Lacey Young | MPR News 10 Protesters stack picket signs with phrases opposing current immigration policies after a march in downtown Minneapolis. Lacey Young | MPR News Stay Informed The news on your schedule from MPR News Update Email Address* Zip Code MPR News Update AM MPR News Update PM See our Privacy Policy. Must be age 13.