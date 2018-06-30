Photos: Minneapolis march to protest immigration policies


1 22-year-old Zaynab Abdi, a refugee from Yemen who's currently separated from her family due to the United State's immigration laws, holds up her country's flag during a march protesting federal immigration policies in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday, June 30, 2018. 
2 Thousands of protesters make their way down the streets of downtown Minneapolis during a march protesting federal immigration policies. 
3 James Gutierrez, 15, and his sister Lilah, 8, ride on the back of a trailer while wearing chains during a march protesting federal immigration policies. 
4 A protester holds a sign that reads "give a hoot" during a march protesting federal immigration policies in downtown Minneapolis. 
5 Members of the traditional Aztec dance group Kalpulli Ketzal Coatlicue lead the march. 
6 State Sen. Patricia Torres-Ray (center) marches through the streets of downtown Minneapolis with thousands of other protesters demonstrating against federal immigration policies. 
7 Thousands gather outside the Minneapolis Convention Center before a march protesting federal immigration policies in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday, June 30, 2018. 
8 A protester chants along with the crowd during the march. 
9 A protester holds a poster depicting a crying Statue of Liberty during a march protesting federal immigration policies in downtown Minneapolis. 
10 Protesters stack picket signs with phrases opposing current immigration policies after a march in downtown Minneapolis. 