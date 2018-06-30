Power company worker dies while repairing outage in northern Minnesota

A power company employee died Friday evening after apparently being electrocuted while repairing a storm-related power outage in northern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported that the 33-year-old man from Cook died while working on a power outage for Lake Country Power near Orr.

"Despite the extensive efforts of Lake Country Power employees on scene, first responders, and ambulance personnel, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene," the sheriff's office reported in a news release.

The incident remains under investigation; the man's name was not immediately released.

Thousands of homes and businesses across northern Minnesota lost power after severe storms moved across the region on Friday morning.

Wind gusts of up to 80 miles an hour swept across the area, causing nearly 90 separate outages in the Lake Country Power service area — and additional ones in other companies' service areas. Another round of storms early Saturday caused more outages.