Political Junkie on the future of the Supreme Court

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy delivers remarks before administering the judicial oath to Neil Gorsuch during a ceremony in the Rose Garden at the White House April 10, 2017, in Washington, D.C.

Last Wednesday, Justice Anthony Kennedy shocked the nation when he announced his retirement from the Supreme Court, giving President Trump the chance to nominate a second justice.

What does it mean for the highest court in the nation to lose its swing vote? Does this guarantee a conservative majority for years to come? How might Democrats try to block the appointment of a hard line conservative?

Political Junkie Ken Rudin joined MPR host Kerri Miller for a conversation on the future of the court.

Click the audio player above to listen to the segment.