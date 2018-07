Janelle Monae coming to State Theatre in Minneapolis

Janelle Monae will be performing Tuesday night at the State Theatre in Minneapolis.

Monae says she dearly misses Prince. In the last years of his life, he became her mentor. She told the New York Times: "He was the person that I would literally call and talk to about sounds or, 'How should I say this? Is this saying too much?' I just never could imagine a time where I couldn't pick up the phone or email him."