Despite morning storm, St. Paul neighborhood maintains its Fourth of July tradition

High school students cheer for paraders on Como Ave on July 4.
Adi Hanany, 18, Fiona Blank, 15, Anna Gaudio, 15, Tess Turnure, 15, and Tana Ososki, 15, cheer for people marching at an Independence Day parade in St. Paul's Anthony Park neighborhood Wednesday morning. 