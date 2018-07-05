Ex-auto dealer Denny Hecker released from re-entry center

Denny Hecker talks with media members after pleading not guilty to federal fraud charges at the federal courthouse in Minneapolis on Feb. 11, 2010.

Disgraced former Minnesota auto dealer Denny Hecker has been released from a Minneapolis re-entry center after more than seven years in federal custody.

The 66-year-old Hecker was released Tuesday. He was sentenced in 2011 after pleading guilty to bankruptcy and wire fraud.

At one point, Hecker owned 26 car dealerships and a car rental agency, but his financial success took a turn during the Great Recession as the economy struggled and car sales decreased.

Hecker filed for bankruptcy in June 2009, when he owed $767 million. Prosecutors say he took tens of millions from auto lenders, including Chrysler Financial, to live an opulent lifestyle.