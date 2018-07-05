UK police investigating 2 new cases of deadly nerve agent poisoning

Police officers on the scene outside Harcourt Medical Centre in Salisbury, thought to be connected to a man and woman in Amesbury who are in the hospital after being exposed to what police confirmed was Novichok.
Police officers on the scene outside Harcourt Medical Centre in Salisbury, thought to be connected to a man and woman in Amesbury who are in the hospital after being exposed to what police confirmed was Novichok. 