Reward offered in slaying of northern Minnesota man

State authorities are offering a reward for information in the death of a northern Minnesota man killed in his home last year.

Sixty-year-old Brian Joseph Nelson was stabbed and found dead in his house behind The Bottle Shop liquor store last July in Hibbing. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Thursday it will pay $25,000 for information that moves the case forward.

Nelson was a longtime Hibbing resident and owned the liquor store. Authorities have made no arrests despite an extensive investigation.

Police believe Nelson was killed sometime between 10:30 p.m. July 8 and July 10.