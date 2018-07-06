Roseville police seek public's help finding missing 17-year-old

Ramal Duante Ali Courtesy of Roseville Police Department

Roseville police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old boy.

Ramal Duante Ali was last seen at his home on Sunday when he left to go to work and did not return. Authorities said Friday they are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with light brown tips. Ramal may still be in the area but it's possible he may have traveled to Des Moines, Iowa, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Anyone with information on Ramal's whereabouts should contact Roseville police at 651-767-0640 or dial 911.