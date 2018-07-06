Works in progress top Twin Cities weekend traffic woes

Washington Avenue was under construction of the Central Corridor light rail line in 2011.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation's road construction map looks pretty crowded this weekend, although most of it is stuff you probably already know about.

Weekend closures in Twin Cities MnDOT. See a full-size map at this link Courtesy of Minnesota Department of Transportation

Most of the new Twin Cities work involves lane or ramp closures. But there's enough out there to make it worth your time to check. Check the MnDOT website for the full list. Here are the basics.

U.S. Highway 169, Champlin

• Beginning late Friday, all traffic on Highway 169 will be shifted to the southbound roadway with a single lane in each direction between Dean Avenue and the Mississippi River through late September.

• The northbound roadway and bridge are closed between Minnesota Highway 610 and the Mississippi River.

Highway 610, Brooklyn Park to Coon Rapids

• Crews are resurfacing Highway 610 between Minnesota Highway 252 and the U.S. Highway 10 pedestrian bridge, which will cause overnight lane closures and short-term full closures through 9 a.m. Saturday and during next week.

Upcoming

• Beginning 9 a.m. Monday, the left lane in each direction of Highway 7, Minnetonka to St. Louis Park, will be closed between 12th Avenue and Shady Oak Road for guard rail installation until 3 p.m. the same day.

• Beginning Monday in the west metro, there will be no left turn from westbound Minnesota Highway 62 to Clearwater Drive or from eastbound Highway 62 to Beach Road through July 19.

Traveling through greater Minnesota this weekend? MnDOT has a map for that.

