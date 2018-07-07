Bicyclist dies after collision with vehicle in Minneapolis

A bicyclist died after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection in Minneapolis on Saturday.

The Minneapolis Police Department reported that the adult male bicyclist was eastbound on 22nd Street East in the city's Seward neighborhood at the time of the collision, while the vehicle was traveling south on 26th Avenue South.

Traffic on 22nd Street has a stop sign at the intersection; there is no stop sign for traffic on 26th Avenue, police said.

Emergency responders gave the bicyclist CPR at the scene; he later died at Hennepin Healthcare. His name has not been released.

"The driver of the motor vehicle stopped at the scene and is cooperating with MPD traffic investigators, who are looking into the factors surrounding this accident," Minneapolis police said in a news release. "At this time there is no indication of unsafe speed, impairment or distraction with the motor vehicle driver."