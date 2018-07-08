Desperate to avoid deportation, woman hasn't left sanctuary for 8 months

Sandra Lopez holds her daughter, Areli, next to Rev. Shawna Foster in the basement of the Two Rivers Unitarian Universalist parsonage in Carbondale, Colo.
Sandra Lopez holds her daughter, Areli, next to Rev. Shawna Foster in the basement of the Two Rivers Unitarian Universalist parsonage in Carbondale, Colo. 