Trump administration freezes payments required by the Affordable Care Act

The Trump administration is halting billions of dollars in payments required under the ACA, citing a district court decision in New Mexico from earlier this year. Insurers say, the timing of the decision could mean higher premiums for millions of individuals and small businesses next year.
