Two killed when car turns in front of motorcycles on central Minnesota highway

Two people died Saturday when a vehicle turned in front of a group of motorcycles on a central Minnesota highway.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that the crash happened at about 11:20 a.m. on State Highway 23 at 160th Street in Kandiyohi County, between Paynesville and New London.

The Patrol said a Chevrolet Monte Carlo was traveling west on Highway 23 and making a left-hand turn when it turned in front of a group of eastbound Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

Two motorcycles hit the car; the operator of a third laid the motorcycle down on the roadway to avoid a collision.

The riders on the two motorcycles that hit the car died at the scene, the Patrol said. The operator and a passenger on the third motorcycle were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries; one of them was later airlifted to St. Cloud.

The names of those involved in the crash are slated to be released later Sunday.