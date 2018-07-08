With ring found in ashes of home destroyed by California wildfire, man proposes again

Wildfire proposal
In this photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, resident Ishu Rao places his wife's wedding ring on her finger, next to the charred remains of their home in Goleta, Calif., on Sunday, July 8, 2018. The California couple who lost their home in a wildfire made a new happy memory amid the ashes when they found what was left of Laura Rao's wedding ring. 