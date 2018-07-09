25 Twin Cities eateries turn up the heat to raise money to help separated migrant families

Tracy Singleton and Luis Patino are part of Restaurants Rising.
Tracy Singleton, the owner of Birchwood Cafe in Seward, and Luis Patino, the owner of Cafe Racer, also in Seward, are two of 25 small business owners who will donate a percentage of sales on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, to raise money for the Florence Project. 