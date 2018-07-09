An Indian state bans plastic bags, straws and more. Will it work?

Milkman Chiman Singh refrigerates milk, yogurt and cheese in metal barrels at his dairy shop in Mumbai's Juhu market. He used to sell these items in plastic bags. But the Indian state of Maharashtra has banned plastic packaging so customers must bring their own containers. Singh says he's lost more than half of his business since the ban took effect on June 23.
