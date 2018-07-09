Two local divas sing at the Dakota Arts & Culture MPR News Staff · Jul 9, 2018 Listen Story audio 1min 36sec Greta Oglesby and Regina Marie Williams, two women best known for their acting in the Twin Cities, are also accomplished singers. They will be singing together Monday night at the Dakota Jazz Club in Minneapolis. The show is billed "Diva to Diva." Stay Informed The news on your schedule from MPR News Update Email Address* Zip Code MPR News Update AM MPR News Update PM See our Privacy Policy. Must be age 13.