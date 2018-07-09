How Trump's SCOTUS nominee will change the Court

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, left, and justices Anthony Kennedy, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan applaud before President Barack Obama's 2012 State of the Union address.

What if the Supreme Court had term limits? What if presidents looked beyond elite pedigrees in creating their short list of SCOTUS nominees? Is it political tradition or political apathy that leads the high court to work the way it does?

As President Trump prepared to reveal his next Supreme Court nominee Monday night, MPR News Host Kerri Miller asked Ilya Shapiro, senior fellow in constitutional studies at the Cato Institute, and Kimberly Atkins, chief Washington reporter and columnist for the Boston Herald, to think about the effectiveness of the nomination process.

