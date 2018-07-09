Anticipation builds ahead of Trump's Supreme Court nominee unveiling

News crews set up in front of the U.S. Supreme Court early Monday morning, July 9, 2018, in Washington. President Trump is expected to announce his choice for Supreme Court Justice Monday evening.
