Three new veteran homes uncertain as they await federal funds

Design plans for three new veterans homes in Minnesota are moving ahead while officials await a federal funding decision.

The state's Department of Veterans Affairs advertised Monday in the State Register for proposals from construction firms and lays out a timeline to have the facilities ready for occupancy by May 2021.

The Legislature provided $32 million this year for the homes in Bemidji, Montevideo and Preston. But the homes are dependent on grants of $60 million more from the federal government.

State officials warn that the projects could be postponed or canceled if the money isn't approved in 2019.

"Ground-breaking may not occur until the conditional approval of funds from the federal VA," the state's solicitation reads.

The single-story structures would have up to 72 beds each. Specifications also call for medical, recreational and community space in each.

Design proposals are due by the end of this month, with formal sites selected in January.