BCA head scheduled to meet with Minneapolis community Thursday

Police investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting of Thurman Blevins on June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis.

The head of the state agency investigating the recent police shooting of a black man in north Minneapolis plans to speak at a community meeting Thursday.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans is expected to talk about how his agency investigates officer-involved shootings, and to review public details about the shooting death of 31-year-old Thurman J. Blevins.

Authorities say officers Ryan Kelly and Justin Schmidt opened fire after chasing Blevins into an alley June 23. Kelly and Ryan were responding to a report of a man firing a handgun.

The Council for Minnesotans of African Heritage is hosting the meeting 6 p.m. Thursday at Webber Park in Minneapolis.

Activists and some of Blevins' family have called for an outside investigation. They plan to hold a separate event Wednesday.