Heads-up: Key I-35W, I-494 stretches closing this weekend

Construction will shut down Interstate 35W north between Roseville and Minneapolis and Interstate 494 east in Bloomington starting Friday night.

Resurfacing will close I-35W north between Fourth Street SE in Minneapolis and Ramsey County Road C in Roseville starting at 10 p.m. Friday with ramp closings starting around 9 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation said Tuesday.

Drivers will be detoured around the closure via Interstate 694, Interstate 35E, Interstate 94 and Minnesota Highway 280. The road's expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday. MnDOT also said to expect several other weekend northbound and southbound I-35W closures in that stretch through Aug. 20.

I-494 east also closes at 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday from U.S. Highway 169 to Minnesota Highway 100. Crews are building an entrance ramp from East Bush Lake Road in Bloomington to I-494 west and will be installing beams on the ramp this weekend, MnDOT said.

Westbound I-494 will close from 10 p.m. on July 20 to 5 a.m. on July 23 to complete the beam installation.