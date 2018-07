The night Bill Wyman fell off the stage

Forty years ago Tuesday, the Rolling Stones' "Some Girls" tour came to the St. Paul Civic Center.

As bass player Bill Wyman was waving to the crowd after that show, he leaned against a curtain, fell off the stage and landed on a concrete floor. He was knocked unconscious for about 10 minutes and also injured his left hand.

Wyman spent the night in a private hospital but was able to leave town with the rest of the band the next day.