Man charged in wrong-way crash that killed 2 in Minnesota

An alleged wrong-way driver is charged in a crash that killed two men test-driving a vintage car in central Minnesota.

Twenty-eight-year-old Charlie Barnett is charged with two felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide.

The crash happened Monday evening in Waite Park when authorities say the car Barnett was driving crossed the median and hit a 1970 Chevrolet El Camino head-on, killing the occupants — 61-year-old Richard Tomlinson of Grantsburg, Wisconsin, and 77-year-old Roger Nelson of Clearwater. Police say Tomlinson was considering buying Nelson's El Camino.

According to court records, an aerosol can of dust cleaner was found on the driver's side floor of where Barnett had been sitting. Investigators learned later Barnett has a history of huffing dust cleaner.

WJON-AM reports Barnett is due back in court July 23.