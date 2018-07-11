A simple emergency room intervention can help cut suicide risk

Research shows that people taken to an emergency room after a suicide attempt are at high risk of another attempt in the next several months. But providing them with a simple "safety plan" before discharge reduced that risk by as much as 50 percent.
