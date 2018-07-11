Fact check: Trump's claims on NATO spending

A U.S. Navy petty officer stands watch ahead of a ceremony inaugurating the U.S. anti-missile station, Aegis Ashore Romania, at Deveselu, Romania, in 2016. The station is part of NATO's anti-missile shield for Europe.
A U.S. Navy petty officer stands watch ahead of a ceremony inaugurating the U.S. anti-missile station, Aegis Ashore Romania, at Deveselu, Romania, in 2016. The station is part of NATO's anti-missile shield for Europe. 