Art Hounds: Winona celebrates Shakespeare

16-year old Anne Galke is a Great River Shakespeare Festival superfan. Galke says she loves how it makes Shakespeare accessible to young people like herself, and she's blown away by the acting talent. This year the festival includes performances of "All's Well That Ends Well," "A Midsummer Night's Dream," and "Shakespeare in Love." The festival runs through August 5 at Winona State University.

Theater director Lisa Channer is looking forward to seeing "Superhero" at the Southern Theater. Created by Samantha Johns and George McConnell along with the cast, the show is part dance, part theater. Channer says it promises to look at the "extra" in the ordinary, and if it's like past work by this duo, it will be beautiful to behold. Performances run July 13-21 at the Southern Theater in Minneapolis.

Twin Cities food and entertainment blogger Laura Van Zandt recommends checking out Mayda Miller's one-woman show "ReMayda'd." In it, Mayda shares her experiences growing up a transracial adoptee and coming into her own identity. What Van Zandt loves about the show is that Miller's stories are interspersed with her original funk and hip-hop infused music. Performances run July 12 - 15 at the Bryant Lake Bowl in Minneapolis.