'The U.S. vs, the World' from the Aspen Ideas Festival

Health care professionals discuss the best and worst systems in the world. Riccardo Savi | The Aspen Institute

When compared to eleven other developed countries, the U.S. falls short in terms of health care.

The Commonwealth Fund conducts a report every three years looking at crucial areas of each countries' health care system. The U.S. is only unmatched in one area — spending. In other areas such as equity, access and administrative efficiency, the U.S. is in last place.

The CEO of the Commonwealth Fund, David Blumenthal, joined a panel at the Aspen Ideas Festival to talk about their findings with guests from two other countries.

From Rwanda, Anges Binagwaho who was crucial to that country's health sector for 20 years. Now she is the vice chancellor at the University of Global Health Equity. From Japan, Dr. Takao Toda who is also the vice president for Human Security and Global Health.

Use the audio player above to listen to their discussion.

