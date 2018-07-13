I-35W north, I-494 east closures top Twin Cities weekend road woes

Construction will shut Interstate 35W north between Roseville and Minneapolis and Interstate 494 east in Bloomington starting Friday night. Those will be the two biggest hassles this weekend on Twin Cities highways.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has the entire construction list posted on its website. Here are the basics:

I-35W, Minneapolis to Roseville

• Beginning 9 p.m. Friday, northbound I-35W will be closed between Fourth Street and Minnesota Highway 280 through 5 a.m. Monday. Ramps in the project area will start closing at 8 p.m.

• Detours: Interstate 694, Interstate 35E, Interstate 94

I-494, Bloomington

• Beginning 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, eastbound I-494 will be closed from U.S. Highway 169 to Minnesota Highway 100.

• Beginning 5 p.m. Saturday, westbound I-494 will be reduced to a single lane at East Bush Lake Road through 5 a.m. Monday.

Minnesota Highway 62, Eden Prairie and Edina

• Access to and from Highway 62 at Clearwater Drive is closed through July 28.