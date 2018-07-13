Large protests, baby blimp greet Trump in London and the U.K.

A protest against President Trump in London's Parliament Square includes a giant balloon of "Trump Baby" in a diaper on Friday. It flew high above the statutes of prominent historical figures including Winston Churchill, Mahatma Gandhi and Millicent Fawcett.
