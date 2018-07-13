State Patrol seeks car that hit, killed woman on I-694

Minnesota State Patrol investigators are asking for the public's help after an early morning hit-and-run that killed a 38-year-old St. Paul woman near the Little Canada-Vadnais Heights border.

The patrol said the driver of the suspect vehicle may not have known their car struck the pedestrian on eastbound Interstate 694 at Edgerton Street around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

Authorities are looking for a 2013 to 2016 red Audi. Anyone with information is asked to call the Minnesota State Patrol at 651-582-1509.