Powerful storms cause floods and wash out Minnesota roads

A pedestrian crosses South Sixth Street in the rain in downtown Minneapolis Thursday.

Powerful storms dumped significant amounts of rain in northeast and east-central Minnesota, leading to floods and washed-out roads in some areas Thursday.

In Minneapolis, the downpour triggered a mudslide on West River Road, prompting the closure of a portion of the road, the Star Tribune reports. West River Road is closed from Fourth Street South to Franklin Avenue.

According to the Star Tribune, a 2014 mudslide near that same area shut down the parkway for more than two years.

North of the Twin Cities, the National Weather Service said 4 to 7 inches of rain fell by Thursday morning from the Lake Mille Lacs area southeast to Mora.

The agency says the downpour was accompanied by a powerful lightning storm that saw some 1,500 strikes during a 15-minute span.

The weather service also says a tornado briefly touched down near Red Lake Wednesday night. No significant damage was reported.