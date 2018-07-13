The latest 'Tuareggae' from guitarist and singer-songwriter Bombino

His style is often referred to as "Tuareggae," and earlier albums from Tuareg musician Bombino have featured slick collaborations with members of the Black Keys and the Dirty Projectors.

But with his latest record, "Deran," Bombino said on his website that his goal was to "get closer to Africa," and the sounds of his home in the Sahara.

Bombino recorded the album in Casablanca, Morocco at a studio owned by Morocco's king. He'll be playing at the Cedar Cultural Center in Minneapolis on Sunday night.