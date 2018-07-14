In Ireland, drought and a drone reveal the outline of an ancient henge

In the background you can see "Site P," a known henge in the Brú na Bóinne World Heritage Site. Anthony Murphy was photographing Site P when he noticed something strange in a field nearby — the previously unknown henge visible in the foreground, in the field.
In the background you can see "Site P," a known henge in the Brú na Bóinne World Heritage Site. Anthony Murphy was photographing Site P when he noticed something strange in a field nearby — the previously unknown henge visible in the foreground, in the field. 