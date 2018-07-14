U.S.-Russia summits, from gravely serious to absurdly comical

President George W. Bush drives Russian President Vladimir Putin at Bush's ranch in Crawford, Texas, in 2001. At an earlier meeting, Bush said of Putin, "I was able to get a sense of his soul." But relations would soon sour.
President George W. Bush drives Russian President Vladimir Putin at Bush's ranch in Crawford, Texas, in 2001. At an earlier meeting, Bush said of Putin, "I was able to get a sense of his soul." But relations would soon sour. 