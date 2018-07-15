Crews rescue 7 teens from island in river at Sioux Falls park

Seven teenage boys were rescued from a small island of rocks in a river at a Sioux Falls, S.D., park on Saturday.

Police reported that the boys swam out to the island in Falls Park early Saturday evening and were unable to return to shore because of the strong current created by a nearby low-head dam.

Rescue crews inflated a boat and brought the boys to shore in two groups.

Authorities said the boys were from out of state and did not know that swimming is prohibited in the river. Police released the boys to their parents.