Russian 'Reset 2.0': What Putin wants from Trump at Helsinki summit

Russian matryoshka dolls depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Trump are on sale in the Ruslania book store in Helsinki. Putin and Trump are scheduled to meet on Monday.
Russian matryoshka dolls depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Trump are on sale in the Ruslania book store in Helsinki. Putin and Trump are scheduled to meet on Monday. 