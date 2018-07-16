Dayton heads to Mora, Carlton to survey storm damage

Gov. Mark Dayton is visiting more Minnesota cities wracked by recent flooding.

Dayton was scheduled to tour flood and storm damage in Mora and Carlton Monday. He'll be joined by Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly and other state and local officials.

It's his latest trip to survey extensive damage across the state due to storms, flash flooding, high winds and tornadoes that began June 9. Dayton declared a state of emergency earlier this month for 36 counties and the Red Lake reservation.

Dayton previously visited several towns in southwestern Minnesota. He and Minnesota officials have started the process to secure federal aid for disaster response. Minnesota could qualify for federal aid if the federal government finds more than $7.7 million in damages statewide.